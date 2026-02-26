© 2026 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: The 25th annual Weekend of Jazz begins Friday at Beavercreek High school

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:21 AM EST
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO
Beavercreek's Jazz 1 class warming up during sound check.

This Friday kicks off the 25th annual Weekend of Jazz at the Beavercreek High School. The three day jazz festival features bands from surrounding schools with a Saturday night headliner featuring Lucky Chops.

Beavercreek High School's Jazz One Ensemble performed live on Midday Music and spoke with host Evan Miller about the 25th annual Weekend of Jazz. Band director Matthew Frost says he's endlessly inspired by this event every year.

"We had Jeff Coffin in two years ago, and his bass player was Felix Pastorius," said Frost. "There was a moment where Felix was sitting on a stool with a bunch of our bass players around him, and he's playing, and then he's passing his bass to one of our kids to play with him. It was just so cool to sit and watch just that interaction."

The students take pride in this event and are extremely excited as well. The energy surrounding this weekend is always high says senior sousaphone player Avery.

"I love how excited people get for Weekend of Jazz. I love the people, the culture and the vibes are really what's amazing about Weekend of Jazz. There's so many different bands so there's something for everyone. It's just so much fun. It's a very positive atmosphere."

The festival is free and open to the public. However, at the time of posting this article, tickets for the Saturday night headline act, Lucky Chops, are sold out and are now being waitlisted. Head on over to weekendofjazz.org for the full schedule and more info.

