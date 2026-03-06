The World House Choir celebrates International Women's Day in song

This Sunday, March 8, The World House Choir presents In Times Like These celebrating International Women's Day. Starting at 4PM this event is free and open to the public and will take place in the in the South Gym of Antioch College’s Wellness Center.

Featuring a vast lineup of women artists, this concert also aims to give people a sense of community says Cathy Roma, director of the World House Choir.

"In times like these, celebrating the accomplishments of women is really important and gathering is really important. We need hope. So how do you build that and how do we reassure people that they're on the right path and that we're doing this together? I think it's in community."

In addition to the World House Choir, this concert features a 5-woman string band performing several Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard songs, singer Harriett Joseph with four Haitian high school dancers, an ensemble from MUSE Cincinnati Women’s Choir, as well as a guest poet and two Antioch College students performing “Bless This Land” by Indigenous poet, Joy Harjo.

Music, community, and activism have always gone hand in hand, especially during the Civil Rights era, but that's still relevant today says Roma.

"The more we learn music together, the more have a common language. During the Civil Rights Movement, there was a common language in the 50s and the 60s coming out of the rich tradition of the African-American church. You have this repertoire of music that everybody knows that you can change the words to, and so that's what I think we're aiming to do."

To find more info about this event go to worldhousechoir.org.