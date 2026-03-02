Annual interfaith iftar in Miamisburg nears 2 decades of 'bridge building between communities'

For 18 years, Daytonians of different faiths have been invited to break fast and learn more about Ramadan at a community iftar meal.

WYSO was there for this year's Interfaith Iftar on Feb. 25, hosted by Dayton Mercy Society in Miamisburg.

Ohio State Rep. Munira Abdullahi spoke at the event, answering questions about her faith and work at the statehouse.

As a Somalian woman born at a refugee camp Kenya, Abdullahi said she was raised by a religiously devoted family who were dedicated to community service throughout her whole life.

"My dad was the head of a mosque in my area, and a masjid in Columbus," she said. "We were so passionate about making sure that it was not just a place of worship, but it was a place of service where people can get help and support."

Dayton Mercy Society's Imam Mohammed Faiz said their own mosque offers that same community outreach through events like this annual interfaith Iftar.

"That's why I appreciate the interfaith Iftar," he said. "It allows us to fulfill a mandate from God himself that our job is to rise to a very high bar, of awareness of God, of ethical character and of sharing that high standard with humanity."

Teachings and sharing traditions

The evening began with the recitation of an opening prayer from the Quran, teaching those in attendance about the purpose of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the month in which this scripture, the Quran, was revealed as a guide for humanity with clear signs and guidance and authority," said Faiz. "So whoever is present for this month, let them fast. Whoever is ill or on a journey, let them fast an equal number of days to make up after the month.”

Faiz said their interfaith iftar is special to him and those within their masjid because it allows them to connect as a community and share traditions.

“During dinner there's always great conversations, and I really enjoy that particularly because in the Quran one of the things that God tells us is that fasting is a tradition that is not unique to Muslims," he said. "It came from long, long ago to all previous nations. So it's actually a shared element that we can also bond over.”

Breaking bread and connecting over shared beliefs is something that drew Hamilton County resident Julie Smallwood to attend her first iftar at Dayton Mercy Society.

"I went to a similar thing in college and I just was really struck by how informative it was and really really enjoyed it," she said. "I absolutely wanted to come again to refresh my memory. I'm just curious to experience it and meet other people here."

Shay Frank / WYSO State Representative Munira Abdullah took questions from audience members, focusing on solutions and community concerns

She said she was invited to Dayton Mercy Society by a friend and colleague after striking up a conversation about finding the highest quality dates to eat.

“It promotes a kind of unity and understanding across different faiths. I just thought there's so much going on right now that's so divisive," she said. "I just think it's a wonderful thing if we can connect on things like this.”

Engaging with the community

After opening prayers, Abdullahi offered a testimonial on her experience becoming the first Muslim state representative.

She said it was her faith and values that drove her to seek justice for under-represented members of her community.

“The famous quote of, ‘If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,’ right," she said. "It doesn't matter whether or not you care about politics, politics cares about you.”

According to Abdullahi, these conversations with people of different faith traditions and backgrounds are a powerful way to incite change.

Building for future generations

Dr. Aliya Khan, president of Dayton Mercy Society’s board, said the event has grown in popularity over the years.

“For some people this is the first time they're coming and for lots of others they come every year and they ask for repeat invites," she said.

Faiz said as this event grows, they hope to instill the importance of the tradition into future generations so it can continue for years to come.

“We've had almost a full two decades where the ethos and the importance has now been passed on to a new generation that's really leading the way forward for bridge building between communities," he said.

Shay Frank / Staff A vast array of food was offered to those attending Dayton Mercy Society's annual Interfaith Iftar.

Budding interest in attending the annual event extends beyond the wide array of delicious food offered after fast is broken at sunset.

Many here came to build relationships and learn more about the traditions of their friends, colleagues and neighbors.

The athan, or call to prayer, began as the sun fully set, inviting members of Dayton Mercy Society to gather in the upstairs mosque.

Each person was handed a single date and a bottle of water to break their fast together before prayer.

Attendees were invited to witness or participate in the ceremony before joining the masses for dinner.

Faiz said that inclusion is one of the most important parts of this tradition at Dayton Mercy Society.

“We come together and we just share in the experience of what Ramadan is as well as the core of it, the heart of it, which is about remembering God and about being grateful to him," he said.