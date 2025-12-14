WYSO Weekend: "Christmas time is here..."

Our stories this weekend include:

Ohio artist stitched her father-in-law's lottery ticket stubs into a quilt with a message: An artist from Montgomery County has received “Best in Show” at the 2025 Ohio Arts Council’s Biennial Exhibition. The quilt titled The House Always Wins was selected out of nearly 2,000 entries. Dayton artist Elisha Frontz handmade the piece with over 170 “spent” lottery tickets. Those thousands of tickets she and her family found came from Frontz’s father-in-law. He bought them as he struggled secretly with a dementia-fueled gambling addiction. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke to the artist about the symbolism behind her award winning piece….

Meet WYSO’s Volunteer Coordinator, Lucas Hummel: Lucas Hummel is an Indiana native who made their way to WYSO after hearing Luke Dennis address potential interns at Wittenberg University. In this interview we learn about their fondness for making music.

Winter is here. That means WYSO's Evan Miller is celebrating the 'A Charlie Brown Christmas album: This week, the classic TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas and its soundtrack album celebrated their 60th anniversaries. The album, composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi and performed by his trio, is a longtime favorite of WYSO's assistant music director Evan Miller. Today we listen back to his 2022 reflections on what makes this album such a classic. Here's Evan's 2022 review as part of our album of the month series.

Forget silver bells. At TubaChristmas, the back-of-the-band brass rings in the holiday: In Today from the Ohio Newsroom… A Merry Tuba Christmas. This festive Friday, we’re going to a Christmas concert — not with silver bells or drummer boys, but tubas. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

VA arts program helps Ohio veterans heal through creative expression: In this new season of Veterans’ Voices, we explore how service members transform their experiences into art. Here’s the host for this season, Marine Corps veteran and musician Zack Sliver. This week, Heather Seymour directs Ohio's Veterans Arts Initiative, offering classes in painting, music, leathercraft, and more to support veteran mental health and reduce suicide.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."