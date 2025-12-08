WYSO Weekend: The Wright stuff

Our stories this weekend include:

'It’s not what you have, but what you share.' A century old Yellow Springs tradition a staple of community: The holidays can be a difficult time for those who have lost their spouse. But the Village of Yellow Springs has a tradition dating back to 1894 that delivers baking goods — and some good cheer — to widows and widowers. WYSO’s Shay Frank rode along the village’s annual distribution route to see how this longtime tradition still connects the community…

Ohio Army veteran becomes self-taught artist after military career: In this new season of Veterans’ Voices, we explore how service members transform their experiences into art. Our host for this season is Marine Corps veteran and musician Zack Sliver.

Blue Skies and Tail Winds: It’s been 122 years since the Wright Brothers changed the world with their breakthrough flight in 1903. The weeks leading up to that achievement were full of hurdles and hard-earned lessons. Dan Patterson walks us through the story.

The 'Wright' women: how two Dayton women kept the brothers' planes – and legacy – aloft: Ohio calls itself the birthplace of aviation, but the Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong and John Glenn are far from the only contributors to the state’s history of flight. Today, the story of two Dayton women who helped mankind reach the skies. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

After complaints, West Chester narrows scope of pause on development along a busy corridor: West Chester is revising its almost year-long business development moratorium. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports that, while trustees support the changes for the almost year long measure, some business owners want the moratorium to be in effect for only a few months.

Developers want to put data centers in Butler County. Residents are pushing back: AI use is ballooning and new data centers are popping up throughout the country to support growing demands for computing power. Two projects are in the works in Butler County. While they have some support from government leaders, some residents say they’re worried about environmental consequences and energy use... and they’re pushing back. WVXU’s Isabel Nissley reports.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

