WYSO Weekend: History and the holidays

Our stories this week include:

Dayton music expert shares backstory of beloved Christmas carols: Christmas carols have been written and sung, and enjoyed or even panned by listeners for centuries. And there's a rich history to the secular and non-secular carols and songs that have evolved in that time. To get a Tiny Tim-sized taste of that history, we spoke with University of Dayton Professor Randall Wolfe, who teaches a class on the subject and is the author of a book called “Music of Christmas: Around the World, through the Centuries, and in American Popular Music."

St. Vincent leader steps down after nearly decade at nonprofit providing shelter, aid: After eight years serving the Miami Valley at St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dayton, Michael Vanderburgh has stepped down as executive director. Now, the local nonprofit is seeking a new leader. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke with Vanderburgh about what’s next for him and the organization where he spent nearly a decade.

Ohio Army veteran finds healing and voice through VA art classes: This week in Veterans’ Voices, Army veteran Gladys Lawrence has discovered painting, drawing, and creative expression through Ohio VA's Whole Health Program, finding healing through multiple art forms.

Here are WYSO's top 10 most read stories of 2025: At WYSO, we seek to inform and inspire our audience, focusing on under-covered topics like the environment, agriculture, food security, energy, Indigenous affairs, and more. WYSO’s Digital Editor, Kaitlin Schroeder, joins the program for a rundown of our top stories this year.

Meet the Ohioan behind the ‘Mensch on a Bench’: Over a decade ago, Neal Hoffman’s son spotted an Elf on a Shelf. The magical toy pops up around Christmastime to tell Santa whether children have been naughty or nice. Hoffman’s son wanted one. But there was just one problem: the Jewish family didn’t celebrate Christmas. It sparked an idea for the former Hasbro employee. What if there was a way to lighten the Jewish winter holiday with more than just a menorah?

