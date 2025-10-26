WYSO Weekend: Creative commerce, and the costs of untreated mental health

Honoring history and looking to the future: A look inside the East Dayton C2 Initiative:

Resting on the corner of Davis and Linden Avenues, the Davis-Linden’s brick facade has overlooked East Dayton since the late 1800’s. What started as a hub for local industry has transformed over the years to allow the addition of creative entrepreneurs within its walls. WYSO’s Shay Frank recently visited with some of those unique tenants that are part of what is now called the Creative Commerce, or C2 Initiative…

Untreated mental illness costs the greater Dayton region nearly $30B a year, researchers find: The impact of untreated mental illness is wide-ranging: emotional, physical, social, …… and economic. A study published by Wright State University, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and OneMorning says untreated mental illness costs the greater Dayton region nearly $30 billion a year. WYSO's Mike Frazier spoke with the study’s author, Dr. Thomas Traynor, professor emeritus of economics at Wright State University, who discusses his findings. Then, in part two, How Ohio employers can reduce the economic impact of untreated mental illness on their staff, Mike spoke with the Director of Counseling and Wellness Services at Wright State University who offers strategies that employers can use to reduce these impacts at their business. You can see the study about the economic impact of untreated mental illness in southwest Ohio here.

WYSO Studio Sessions: Dayton band Yuppie is releasing a new EP called Normalie on November 5. The band visited the WYSO studios last week for a session on Kaleidoscope and talked to Juliet Fromholt about the upcoming release.

Meet the Ohio pumpkin carver turning gourds into gallery pieces: takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Each Friday of October, we’re exploring the spooky side of Ohio. This “Freaky Friday” we’re meeting a central Ohio artist who makes a canvas out of massive fall crops. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

