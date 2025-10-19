WYSO Weekend: Farewells and frightful invasions

Our stories this week include:

Remembering Susan Stamberg: A public radio icon, Susan Stamberg died this past week at the age of 87. She had a long and storied career, and WYSO’s Neenah Ellis was herself a part of that career. Up first on WW, Ellis shares this remembrance in honor of her long-time friend.

Moonrise: The Octagon Earthworks in Newark was built around 2,000 years ago – with the moon in mind. The massive geometric structure lines up with a more-than 18-year cycle that tracks the moon’s rising and setting. People gathered last weekend to watch the northernmost moonrise through a gateway in the earthworks – as ancient indigenous people likely did centuries ago. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Allie Vugrincic reports. And then we’ll recap last week’s Today from the Ohio Newsroom.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Each Friday of October, we’re exploring the spooky side of Ohio. This “Freaky Friday” we’re headed to Mansfield, where thousands of eerie black birds have filled the town. Some soar in on feathers, others are shaped from clay or paint –

but all are unmistakably crows.

Midday Music: With roots in the Dayton area, VIAA has worked with artists like Anderson Paak and Doja Cat while also releasing music as a solo artist. Her newest EP is called Feels Good in the Shade, and she visited the WYSO studios on release day to talk with assistant music director Evan Miller about the new project. Here's an excerpt from Evan Miller's conversation with VIAA live on Midday Music.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."