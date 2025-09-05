WYSO Weekend: Springfield's future quest, a musical collab, and a WWII soldier goes home

Springfield 2051: What Do You Want The City To Be In 25 Years?: The City of Springfield won’t celebrate its 250th birthday until 2051. But local leaders are already asking what they want the city to look like then. They’ve just launched “Springfield 2051” - a 15-month, community-building process they say will result in “a bold, new roadmap for the future of Springfield and Clark County.” WYSO’s Evelyn Huspen spoke with Marta Wojcik, Executive Director of the Westcott House and a member of the Springfield 2051 Steering committee, and David Beurle, the CEO and founder of Future IQ, a data and research firm working on the project.

Tino And Marrrtin's Transatlantic Collaboration Takes Over Dayton This Weekend: Dayton-based emcee TINO has been collaborating with French artist DJ Marrrtin, also known as DJ Martin Dezer for two albums now. Their partnership began online. Last year TINO traveled to Paris to work and perform with Marrrtin, who's now visiting Ohio. He and TINO stopped by WYSO earlier this week to talk with music director Juliet Fromholt about their collaboration.

Wars End, Veterans Coming Home: It’s been 80 years since World War II ended. When the second atomic bomb fell on Nagasaki, Japan surrendered to the Allied forces—led by the U.S.—and the war was finally over. American GIs soon began their journey back home. Dan Patterson tells us about one of them.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

