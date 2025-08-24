WYSO Weekend: Parks and music recreation

'Anyone Can Become Impaired': Adaptive Program At Lake Loramie Makes Recreation Accessible: ADA accessible outdoor recreation isn’t available everywhere. But with the help of the Lake Loramie Family Adaptive program…Lake Loramie State Park built out several activities with mobility-impaired and cognitively-disabled people in mind. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley ventured out to the lake to experience it firsthand.

Akron Guitar Pedal Maker For Coldplay, Black Keys Worries Tariffs Could Force It To Offshore Operations: Northeast Ohio is home to a top manufacturer of guitar pedals – which musicians use to create distortion or reverb effects. As Ideastream Public Media’s J. Nungesser (NUN-guesser) reports, the company is feeling the pinch from new international tariffs.

DAYTON MUSIC FEST 2025: The annual event takes place on September 5-6, 2025 at multiple venues, including Blind Bob's, Yellow Cab Tavern, Oregon Express, Trolley Stop, and The Brightside. Recently, Brandon Hawk and Paige Beller, this year's organizers of Dayton Music Fest, stopped by the WYSO studios to speak with Music Director and host of Wednesday night’s Kaleidoscope, Juliet Fromholt.

Meet Miss Wheelchair Ohio, An Advocate For Dancers With Disabilities: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. I’m Kendall Crawford. This week, Alexandra Martinez is traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan to compete for Miss Wheelchair America. Martinez is the latest in a long line of women to represent the state in the competition, which celebrates the advocacy, leadership and excellence of people with disabilities.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."