'Anyone can become impaired': Adaptive program at Lake Loramie makes recreation accessible

It was a sunny 85 degree day in Minster – perfect weather for a boat ride on the lake.

One by one, residents from a nearby assisted living center were carefully escorted onto modified pontoon boats at the Earl’s Island dock.

Once aboard, caretakers fit the passengers with bright pink or green nautical captain hats and life jackets. They were now ready to set sail.

The pontoon launch is just one activity available through the Family Adaptive program at Lake Loramie State Park. The program consists of several activities with mobility-impaired and cognitively disabled people in mind. It was founded by the volunteer-led Lake Loramie Improvement Association.

Leon Mertz, president of the association, was inspired to start the program in 2018 after his wife sustained a back injury and could no longer safely board a kayak.

That’s when he stumbled upon adaptive boat launches. These devices allow people to slide themselves onto a seat and use hand rails to stabilize or lift themselves into a boat.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO The first kayak launch Leon Mertz and his wife had installed at Lake Loramie State Park, free for anyone to use.

“My wife and I, we looked at a launch, fell in love with it. We watched a lot of videos about it saying, ‘Yeah, this is what we really want,’” Mertz explained. “...We started the fundraising, and within three months' time, my wife and I [were] able to generate enough money, $60,000 at the time, to put the first launch in here.”

Since then, the improvement association raised $250,000 to gift equipment like wheelchair-friendly picnic tables, off-road wheelchairs, and high weight capacity pontoon boats to Lake Loramie State Park.

1 of 2 — IMG_1183.jpg Mertz demonstrates how to use the off-road wheelchair, called a Terrain Hopper. The park now has two of these, funded by grants from Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Terrain Hoppers USA and Hoppers for Heroes, Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO 2 of 2 — IMG_1196.jpg A wheelchair friendly picnic table. Mertz says a common complaint they heard from wheelchair users is wanting to sit alongside their friends and family, not at the head of tables. That's what prompted this purchase. Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO

Volunteers and park staff host multiple organizations every month – such as assisted living homes or disability service agencies and nonprofits. In early August, Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had its annual excursion to Lake Loramie.

One of Elmwood’s nurses, Paige Bruggeman, joined in on the boat ride with residents.

“When they go back to Elmwood, they'll just be happier in themselves like it's a mood lifter, getting them out and about not. Everyone gets this opportunity," she said.

Elmwood resident Tom Wenning said he has memories of fishing out on the lake many years ago. But now he’s made a new one with his wife Evelyn.

“The pontoon ride, that's the first time we ever did that. And that was fun. It was very relaxing, perfect day, perfect weather. And we saw some of the birds and some very nice homes out on the lake,” Wenning said.

Resident Camilla Anderson receives memory care for her dementia. She said going out on the lake helped her recall one special memory.

“At Filburns Island, we would take my children there and go swimming,” Anderson said.

Ruth Wendel moved to the Elmwood community because her daughter lives in New Bremen. A Lake Loramie boat ride is a first for her.

“I think it's a good thing, we got to move around once in a while,” Wendel said.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO With a wheelchair glider, wheelchair users can swing alongside friends and family. Mertz says it moves about 14 inches.

Association President Mertz said the goal of the Family Adaptive Area is to ensure people of all abilities can come together and enjoy what the lake has to offer. The most important part of that is getting buy-in.

“One of the things that my wife and I did while we were working on this is we talked to people that had the disabilities and we asked them, 'What do you like, what don't you like, how can we improve this or that?'” he said.

Now that it’s been seven years, the program still has a lot of potential, according to Mertz.

They’ve drafted design plans for an accessible cabin, received money to construct a new accessible greenhouse and will soon start raising money for an adult changing facility.

Anyone can become impaired at any time, Mertz said. That’s why this program is something he believes in building.

“Because one, we're helping people out," he said. "And the other thing is, if you have an accident or I have a stroke, hopefully this program is still going and helps us out.”

Whether someone wants to see wildlife again, or relax by the water, Mertz hopes the lake brings joy to everyone.

