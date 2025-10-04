WYSO Weekend: Stories reflecting the past, present, and future

New Owners Take The Plunge To Revive A Former Scuba Diving Hotspot: A once popular old quarry in Cedarville is once again attracting scuba divers and other water enthusiasts. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney visited the site.

Tips For Successful Aging From A 94-Year-Old Ohio Senior Hall Of Famer & Medicare Counselor: They say staying active in your retirement years is good for you. Connie Blum has taken that to heart as a volunteer Medicare adviser…something she’s been doing since she retired in 1998. Twenty-seven years later, at the age of 94, the Kettering resident is still taking calls answering people’s questions about Medicaid. Her efforts and tenacity earned her a place in this year’s Ohio Senior Hall of Fame. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Connie about her role as a certified volunteer medicare counselor with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program.

Black Violin Returning To Dayton On Their Full Circle Tour: They'll perform at the Schuster Center on Friday, October 10. WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Wil B from Black Violin about this tour and the new album it's supporting.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Each Friday of October, they’re exploring the spooky side of Ohio. This “Freaky Friday” we step into a world of shadow and suspense. Not “The Twilight Zone”, but into the life of the man who dreamed it up: Rod Serling.The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

