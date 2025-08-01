WYSO Weekend: Blue skies, breaking boundaries, and building board members

Breaking Boundaries pig show rounds up its third year at the Ohio State Fair: The Ohio State Fair hosted its third annual Breaking Boundaries Pig Show on Friday JULY 25, 2023. It offered individuals between the ages of nine and 22 with intellectual or developmental disabilities the chance to show pigs in a fair arena. WYSO’s Shay Frank attended the state fair and captured sound from the event…

NPR experts share tips for student podcasters on WYSO Youth Radio: WYSO Youth Radio is winding down for now, but Lee Wade’s got a special bonus episode where we go behind the scenes and hear from some real pros.

Report: Older adults outnumber children in more than 1 in 4 Ohio counties: A recent report from the Dayton Daily News details how Ohio is aging. Reporter Cory Frolik found that older adults outnumber children in more than 1 in 4 Ohio counties. Frolik spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about what he learned and what’s driving this trend.

Translucent: Today, we bring you another episode of Translucent, a series by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade that explores the people and issues affecting trans lives.

Help wanted: Local nonprofits seeking board members with a passion to engage in their missions: The Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative’s primary mission is to help other local nonprofits thrive. They do this through training, leadership development, and help with networking. The organization has helped more than 500 local non-profits since 2015, and now they say many of them are struggling to find engaged board members. To find out more WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with founder and Executive Director of the Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative - Jenny Warner.

Blue Skies and Tailwinds, Fred Smith, Aviation Pioneer: Last month, we lost an aviation pioneer: Fred Smith, who passed away at 83. You may not recognize the name, but chances are you know his legacy. He founded Federal Express, now FedEx, the red and purple logo you see on trucks and packages just about everywhere. Here’s Blue Skies and Tailwinds commentator Dan Patterson.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

