WYSO Weekend: Finding the company we keep, candid conversations and other stories

Finding Community Through Inclusive Bird Watching In Southwest Ohio: In this final episode of this season of We Outside, creator and host Trae Elzy goes bird watching and finds more than birds—she finds community.

Black Transmen Of Ohio Founder Builds Community, Advocates For Rights: Today, we bring you a new episode of Translucent, a series by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade that explores the issues shaping trans lives.

WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert: Join us Friday, Aug. 1 at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton as Ohio hip-hop takes center stage. WYSO Music Director tells us about scheduled performances from Columbus rapper and producer Blueprint and Dayton’s own Safe Money – the duo of TINO and K. Carter. Music starts at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Visit www.WYSO.org/events for more information.

Drought To Drenched - Ohio Farmers Pivot Planting With Extreme Weather Changes: Ohio experienced a historic drought last year, escalated by higher temperatures and decreased rainfall. This summer, the state is seeing the opposite weather extreme. WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Director, Brian Baldridge, to discuss the impact of last year’s drought on farmers, and how this year, Ohio’s farms are facing challenges from lasting rainfall.

Ohio High Schooler Interviews 'The Giver' Author Lois Lowry: In 2014, WYSO launched Youth Radio to give high school students the opportunity to speak for themselves. Each year, teens collaborate with the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices to write, produce, and share their own stories on WYSO. Lee Wade is our host.

Bird Note: Bird Note tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

