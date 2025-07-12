WYSO Weekend: Short hikes, longer migrations, and inner journeys

We Outside - How local parks can create spaces for everyone to heal outdoors: Today we’ve got a new episode of We Outside, which celebrates the joy of getting outdoors and the variety of voices it brings together. Trae Elzy, creator and host, is our guide.

Appalachian women's stories: Urban migration & cultural pride in Ohio: Cincinnati’s Urban Appalachian Community Coalition is turning 50 this year. The group has spent decades supporting folks with Appalachian roots living in southwest Ohio, and helping to keep their stories alive. For WYSO’s Culture Couch, Myra Morehart talked with historian Nola Hadley Torres about an oral history project she worked on in the ’80s and '90s—interviewing Appalachian women who had moved to the city.

WYSO Youth Radio - Ohio high schooler on living with aphantasia, inability to visualize: In 2014, WYSO launched Youth Radio to give high school students the opportunity to speak for themselves. Each year, teens collaborate with the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices to write, produce, and air their own stories on WYSO. These young creators bring fresh energy, new perspectives, and powerful storytelling to the airwaves — and their voices are helping shape the future of our region. WYSO intern Lee Wade is our host for the series.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series - Q&A: Huber mayor talks population growth, city leadership, restaurants, and more: Up next for WYSO’s City Mayor Series, we paid a visit to the City of Huber Heights, which has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. And while Mayor Jeff Gore says there is a limit to that growth, he says they’re still working to bring in more businesses to the city that he says “has everything.”

Translucent - Republican trans teacher challenges bathroom bill in letter to DeWine: Today, we bring you a new episode of Translucent, a series by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade that explores the issues shaping trans lives.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

