Check out your copy of WYSO's weekly radio magazine...

Journeys - Immigrant Storytelling: A new immigrant storytelling initiative has launched in Springfield. It’s called Journeys, and their first event happened earlier this month at The Springfield Metropolis. WYSO’s Luckens Merzius has the story.

Veterans Voices: When William Bowers retired from the Air Force, he realized he missed being around other veterans. So, he decided to put his military skills—like handling budgets and staying organized—to good use by helping other veterans start their own small businesses. Army veterans Dave and Diamond Smith spoke with Bowers about his time in the service, and the special bond that veterans share in the workplace.

Translucent - From The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices: Today, we’re premiering Translucent, a new series from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Translucent explores the issues and voices shaping trans lives today, and it’s created by Antioch College student Lee Wade.

SNAP Benefits At Risk: A provision in the Big Beautiful Bill before Congress calls for significantly cutting SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare. SNAP food aid provides food aid to 42 million children, seniors and families. The proposed cuts could affect more than 9 billion meals on average each year. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke with Vince Hall, Chief Government Relations Officer for Feeding America, about the expected impact of these proposed cuts…

Montgomery County Arts and Culture District Turns 35: The Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District has reached a 35-year milestone in the preservation and growth of the arts in the region. Diane Farrell serves as board chair for the district, and WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke to her about that 35 year mission and how they plan to carry it forward.

WYSO City Mayor Series: This week we head to the city of Clayton. It’s a young city - formed in 1998 when the then-village of Clayton incorporated with Randolph Township. Clayton has a population of just over 13,000 people and Mayor Mike Stevens talks about a unique collaboration they have with two nearby communities to serve those residents.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

