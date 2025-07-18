WYSO Weekend: Stories about finding community

How Furst Florist Became Five-Generation Family Business In Dayton: At the turn of the 20th century, Old North Dayton was established as a new home for a host of central European immigrants - Poles, Hungarians, Lithuanians and Germans. They brought with them a rich tapestry of cultural and social norms. In 1905 - German immigrants Joseph Furst and his wife started a greenhouse business on their Troy Street homestead. They grew vegetables and flowers, and sold them at a local farmers market. For more than a century Furst Florist and Greenhouses has grown as a multi-general family business, recently celebrating their 120th birthday.

How a Dayton running club builds community through movement and joy: Today we’ve got a new episode of We Outside, which celebrates the joy of getting outdoors and the variety of voices it brings together. Trae Elzy, creator and host, is our guide.

Black Trans Men of Ohio founder builds community, advocates for rights: Today, we bring you a new episode of Translucent, a series by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade that explores the issues shaping trans lives.

Cross-Stitch Revival: Building Community Through Crafts In Dayton: A centuries-old craft has been making a comeback in southwest Ohio— online, at local bars, and soon at the Dayton Arcade. For WYSO’s Culture Couch series, here’s Community Voices Producer Whitney Barkley with a story about how cross-stitching is helping people slow down, speak up, and connect.

Fired Ohio Meteorologist Worries Community Safety 'could Be Jeopardized' From Trump Cuts: The Trump Administration’s downsizing of government employees has included meteorologists at the National Weather Service. Amanda Wagner is a meteorologist and worked as a hydrologist with the Ohio River Forecast Center, a division of the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office. She used rainfall data to forecast the potential for flooding after heavy rains. Wagner tells WYSO’s Mike Frazier about her concerns of the accuracy of weather forecasts in light of layoffs like hers.

Ohio high schooler on living with aphantasia, inability to visualize: In 2014, WYSO launched Youth Radio to give high school students the opportunity to speak for themselves. Each year, teens collaborate with the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices to write, produce, and air their own stories on WYSO. These young creators bring fresh energy, new perspectives, and powerful storytelling to the airwaves — and their voices are helping shape the future of our region. WYSO intern Lee Wade is our host for the series.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."