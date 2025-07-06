Your weekly radio magazine is here...

Our New Series - We Outside: This week WYSO kicked off a new series from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices called We Outside, which celebrates both the power of nature and the diverse voices within it. Trae Elzy, the creator and host of the series introduces the episode.

WYSO’s Translucent Series: As the nation faces a wave of anti-trans legislation, transgender advocates are stepping up. WYSO Community Voices Producer Lee Wade spoke with Shelby Chestnut, the executive director of the nationwide Transgender Law Center based in Oakland, California.

Great Council Anniversary: June 7th was the one year anniversary of the opening of Great Council State Park, the newest Ohio state park…and the only one built in collaboration with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes. WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley checks in on how the first year has gone.

Healing Through Music: In Springfield, a Haitian DJ is using his turntables to heal his community and bring people together. WYSO Community Voices Producer Miguelito Jerome brings us the story of DJ X-Load.

Blue Skies And Tailwinds: BETA Technologies is establishing a new facility at the Springfield Airport, dedicated to electric aircraft and advanced battery solutions. Their arrival represents more than just a leap forward in aviation; it's the beginning of a new era for air travel and cargo transport. Dan Patterson has the story.

WYSO Youth Radio: WYSO Intern, Lee Wade, introduces us to students from our local community who share their voices and stories.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."