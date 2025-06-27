Remembering a friend and colleague, and sharing the voices of veterans

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Remembering Our Friend And Colleague: Mary Evans, a journalist, community organizer, and host of WYSO’s 'ReEntry Stories,' recently died at the age of 42. Evans drew from her own experience as a returning citizen and dedicated her work to mentoring others and bringing humanity and nuance to stories about incarceration and reentry. On June 23, 2025, a memorial service was held outside the WYSO Studios. Hear Mary’s story through the remembrances of the people who spoke there.

A Veterans Voices Season Wrap: On today’s final episode of this season of Veterans Voices, we hear from Air Force veteran Mike Carrell, who now serves as Chief Operating Officer of a nonprofit called National Veterans Leadership Foundation. The NVLF works with higher education leaders to better serve military-connected students. Mike spoke with Army veterans and college students Dave and Diamond Smith about his military service, his nonprofit work, and his efforts to support military learners.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

