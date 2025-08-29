WYSO Weekend: 'Big Muskie,' and friends with benefits...

Rap Campp Party For WYSO: Join us for a Hip Hop party with a purpose, as we raise money for public radio. Backyard BBQ vibes with performances by Young Reese Dude, Chete Blaque, T.Hunt, & Jeremy Street. DJ’s Don Johnson & Cooley The Curator providing the soundtrack. 10 dollars, all proceeds donated to WYSO. WYSO’s Evan Miller, host of Midday Music talks to the event organizers who say they want to give back to the station that has given so much to them!

Meet WYSO's Kathryn Mobley: Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. This weekend, she tells us about her career - including her time at WYSO. Kathryn started at WYSO in 2022, covering topics from local government, to education and more. She has led our political reporting through each election. She also covers our region's universities, school districts and education topics.

Administrators Face Criticism Over New Parent Policy At Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools: In the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools District, librarians are busy reviewing all books and materials that have any sexual content. They’re working to adhere to one of Ohio’s new laws impacting all public schools. Meanwhile, district leaders continue navigating community criticism over its policy designed to meet the new state education standard. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports.

Meet ‘big Muskie’, The Mining Giant That Shaped Ohio’s Landscape: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. For much of the 20th century, Ohio was a powerhouse of coal production. Today, many of the once thriving coal towns and mines have been abandoned, leaving remnants of a bygone industry. In southeast Ohio, one Goliath relic is being recognized with a new historical marker. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."