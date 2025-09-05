TINO and Marrrtin's transatlantic collaboration takes over Dayton this weekend

The internet can connect bands and musicians across the world instantaneously, and that's exactly the story with Dayton hip-hop artist TINO and French DJ, producer, and graffiti artist Marrrtin, also known as DJ Martin Dezer.

During the pandemic Marrrtin discovered TINO on Bandcamp, and upon hearing his music Marrrtin hit him up to collaborate. "I'll try to make some stuff with rappers and they ask me for a bunch of money. TINO was doing that for free, I mean he was recording the tracks. So I told him I've got a record label, a little one, I like to release my music on vinyl," said Marrrtin.

The duo released La Pie Bavarde on vinyl and digital through Bandcamp. They pressed a total of 300 records which are now completely sold out.

<a href="https://stereophonk.bandcamp.com/album/la-pie-bavarde">La Pie Bavarde by Tino & Marrrtin</a>

Two years later the duo followed up that album with R.I.T.E. A grant awarded by Culture Works provided by the Montgomery County Art and Cultural District allowed TINO to travel to France and work with Marrrtin in person for the first time.

<a href="https://hiphoptino.bandcamp.com/album/r-i-t-e">R.I.T.E. by TINO, DJ Marrrtin</a>

This weekend you can catch the duo doing a mini tour across Dayton. On Friday, September 5, at Vagabond Art Gallery in the Front Street Art Complex where Marrrtin will also be showcasing his graffiti. Saturday, Sept 6, it's Boom Bap in Belmont at Belmont Billiards. Then Sunday, Sept 7, at Joui Wine for Sip Hop, and then finally in Columbus the following weekend on September 12 at Rehab Tavern for Vibe Society.