How employers can reduce the economic impact of untreated mental illness on their staff

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to connect with a counselor.

A recent study quantifies the economic impact of untreated mental illness in southwest Ohio at an estimated $30 billion every year.

That figure comes from the Economic Impact Study on Behavioral Health by Wright State University, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and One Morning.

But what about solutions to this problem? For that, we spoke with Barbara Marsh, director of counseling and wellness services at Wright State University, to discuss strategies employers can use.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Barbara Marsh: It's really changing the culture within those organizations to make mental health a priority. It's allowing individuals to feel comfortable if they are struggling with their mental well-being. And we all struggle with our mental well-being at some point in time in our lives. Stressors hit us every day.

It's having employers be willing to have the conversation within their workplaces, making sure that employees know where the resources are and that we're not waiting until it does become a productivity or a work issue with someone where it is affecting their work environment.

One of the things that employers can do is become trained in Mental Health First Aid, which is an evidence-based practice that allows employers to teach their employees how to have those conversations with people that may be struggling. It's opening up the conversation, normalizing it in the workplace, but also reducing that stigma so that people, when they are struggling and they need assistance or support, they're more likely to reach out for help.

Mike Frazier: Is this more than just an HR issue?

Marsh: Yes, it's absolutely more than a human resource issue and certainly the leadership, that really needs to come from the top down within an organization that mental health is a priority within that organization. And employees feel that they know they are valued and they know their mental health is seen as a priority within that organization.

Frazier: Could it be something as easy as more time off, flexible hours, or an employee assistance program offered by the employer?

Marsh: Yes, those are certainly some really great examples that employers could implement within their businesses. It really truly is changing a culture within an organization to really look at mental health as a priority and then finding what is the best way to serve their employees. If employers are addressing the mental health of their employees, the employees will feel valued and they will be able to retain their employees long-term. There's a huge return on investment for our business community if they are addressing the mental-health needs of their employees long-term.

Frazier: From an employer's perspective, what do you do with an employee who may have an issue but simply does not want to address it?

Marsh: Well, certainly you can make sure that the employee is given the resources they need. Most organizations have an employee assistance program or the human resource department is aware of those community resources that they can link or refer that individual to.

Frazier: What should an employee do if they feel they need help for any kind of mental health issue, whether it's physiological or psychological or just something happening in their lives?

Marsh: They can certainly reach out to their employee assistance program. There's also resources online that individuals can go to. There is Get Help Now, a site that has all types of behavioral health care resources that are available. There is a national line that is available by dialing 9-8-8 that they can just call and talk to someone. There are resources available in the community. There are also a lot of private therapists or counselors that can see people as well.

Frazier: What would you say to someone who feels like they have too much pride to ask for help, that they feel it'll go away on its own, or they're afraid that there might be some kind of stigma attached to them if they ask for help?

Marsh: You don't have to carry everything on your own. Reaching out for help doesn't make you weak. It actually shows courage. And you're in control of what support looks like for you. It doesn't have to mean a big step. Just even taking the time or taking the chance of talking to someone that may be a trustworthy person around you could mean that they can help you. Everyone needs help sometimes, even the strongest people, and it's really, really okay to lean on others when you are struggling.