© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sports

WGI.jpg
Ngozi Cole
/
WYSO
Local and Statewide News
Marching Arts Championship returns to Dayton, bringing millions of dollars to the region
Ngozi Cole
Over 300 groups are competing this week around the Dayton region for the Winter Guard Sport of the Arts World Championship. This is one of Miami Valley’s largest annual conventions. Dayton has hosted the event for nearly 40 years.
First Energy Stadium
Tim Harrison
/
Ideastream Public Media
Local and Statewide News
FirstEnergy Stadium reverts to Cleveland Browns Stadium
Abbey Marshall
img-8031_orig.jpg
Arts & Culture
Helping Southwest Ohio student athletes succeed
Greg Simms Jr.
Load More