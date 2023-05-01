Over 300 groups are competing this week around the Dayton region for the Winter Guard Sport of the Arts World Championship. This is one of Miami Valley’s largest annual conventions. Dayton has hosted the event for nearly 40 years.
The local baseball team says they have sold out more than 1,000 consecutive home games since they were founded more than 20 years ago. They say that streak is at risk of being broken this year.
It’s basketball time and The Big Hoopla is on this week. The First Four games bring college basketball fans together at the University of Dayton Arena for the NCAA March Madness tournament.
The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge was hosted on Sunday at the Dayton Convention Center. The event combined the NCAA Basketball Tournament with science to get children interested in the STEM field. There were over 20 exhibitors with interactive exhibits and a high-stakes basketball competition.
Wilberforce University baseball team wins first victory since World War Two
Their accuser told investigators that both men forced themselves on her at an off-campus apartment.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may not be Super Bowl-bound this year, but he is up for the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.
Records are made to be broken, the saying goes. But how did the kid from Akron chase down what seemed like an unbeatable number?
Northeast Ohio counselors are concerned that the recent legalization of sports betting in the state puts college students at a higher risk for problem gambling.
From the Cartier shades to the latest sneaker, Burrow has a style all his own. But it's clear to some that his fashion choices are heavily influenced by Black culture, something his teammates and Black football fans in Cincinnati have embraced.
Doug Casa is a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Connecticut where he studies the health and safety of athletes and workers. WYSO’s Chris Welter spoke with Casa about what happened to professional football player Damar Hamlin.