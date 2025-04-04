Dayton Dragons open 2025 season on Tuesday under new ownership

The Dayton Dragons will host 66 games for the 2025 season under new ownership.

Diamond Baseball Holdings will enter as owners for the Dragons 25th season.

A new enclosed batting tunnel will also be unveiled on the third base side of the ballpark in mid-to-late April with fan visibility. That includes spectators on the concourse within the ballpark and those walking outside along monument street.

The official opening of the season begins four days prior to opening night at Day Air Ballpark while the team is on the road. It will start with a three-game series at the West Michigan Whitecaps Friday through Sunday.

Opening night kicks off at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the first of a six-game series.

The national anthem will be performed by the winner of Dayton Daily News' National Anthem Tryouts, Prime A Cappella.

The game set will continue with night showings Wednesday through Friday starting at 7:05 p.m. Daytime games will follow on Saturday and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

A new dessert cart is available to suite level ticket holders as well as sausage and cheese boards, street corn dip, fried four-cheese ravioli and grilled stadium brats with peppers and onions.

Season tickets can be purchased in eight or 16-game packages. Single-day tickets are available online or at the Dragons Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (937) 228-2323.

For more information about the Dayton Dragons' 2025 season, visit daytondragons.com