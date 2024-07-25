Snoop Dogg is going to carry the Olympic torch

The legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic flame this Friday, July 26th, right before the torch reaches the Eiffel Tower according to several reports.

I know, the jokes in your head started flying as soon as you read this article’s headline. I had plenty as I wrote it. Hell, the word “flying” made me giggle, knowing its relation to another word…”high”. Even the most casual pop culture/music/Hip-Hop fans know what I’m alluding to.

Actually, we shouldn’t worry about Snoop’s alertness with the torch. Besides being an MC, he’s an athlete, sports junkie, and football coach. You can watch a few videos below of Snoop in his sports element.

So don’t worry. Snoop will handle the Olympic torch just fine.

He may just leave his sunglasses on, though.