How Lebron James changed the life of a young videographer from Ohio

Summer is almost here as area schools begin letting out. To kick things off, we're launching a new season of WYSO Youth Radio today. We’ll hear stories from students across Dayton, Springfield, and beyond.

WYSO Youth Radio is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read.

Vince Watts: Hey, my name is Vince Watts. I picked up my first professional camera in my sophomore year of high school and have run with it ever since.

Vince Watts

A day in the life of a freelance photographer

Let me take you through a day of shooting.

I wake up, get myself prepared for the day, and grab all the equipment and place it in my bag. I do a quick check to make sure my camera settings are right and dust off my lens before I shoot.

I know getting a good shot at a crowded basketball game is difficult, so I move around the gym sometimes. I shoot from the bleachers or behind the basket. Just like that, the game has started. I use two to three different lenses throughout the game to ensure my pictures come out stunning and as clear as they can.

Number nine drives to the hoop and lays it up. But just like most of the games, the ref stands in front of my shot. Man, I wish I had gotten that shot.

Post-processing is the one struggle, but also the best part of being a photographer. I am a very impatient person, and I like to get my work done quickly. But the problem is, I always find better images after I post. I know what you're thinking, 'just take a couple of extra minutes and go through them.' But honestly, getting the feeling of dropping fast right after the game is one of the best feelings as a photographer.

Interview with David Jordan (@iconic.influence)

Everyone has their own way of approaching these situations, which is also why I admire getting advice from other photographers.

I was inspired by David Jordan. Dave is also a graduate of the media arts program at Ponitz. He's known professionally as Iconic Influence.

David (Dave) Jordan: I'm David Jordan, class of 2020. And now I am currently a freelance photographer/video creative. I work in sports. I do a lot of stuff in the sports world, and I do a lot of things in the news world.

If LeBron reposted my video, then I can literally do anything in the world. David Jordan

Vince Watts: Can you talk to me about being a freelancer?

Dave: So, being a freelancer, I would say it's a lot of grind. There were times when I would sometimes just be like, 'Is this worth it? '

But when you do what you love, it's like, man, this doesn't feel like work.

I want people to feel something when they see my content.

I want them to think, 'Man, he really captured this in a way that makes me feel like I was there.'

Vince: So, at what point did you realize you were great at photography and video?

Dave: So it was the summer of Bronny's senior year, and I got to film LeBron and his son. Like, what better atmosphere would there be?

So I told myself, like, man, we just got to go crazy.

So I had posted some of my footage there, and LeBron ended up reposting it. And then I was like, yeah, this, this is it. This is like my stamp of approval. Like, man, if LeBron reposted my video, then I can literally do anything in the world.

It's something that still sticks with me to this day. Like, man, you're gifted, and you should be able to maximize your gift every single day because God gave it to you for a reason.

Vince: What motivates you to keep going and pursue this career?

Dave: God, man, my friends and my parents, they do a great job of kind of motivating me.

I always ask God, like, man, can you put people in my life that encourage me to just be my best self? And, one day it was just like, man, go back to your roots. What did you go to Ponitz for? You went to Ponitz for media arts. So, you pick up the camera.

It's... because at the end of the day, it's not about what people want for you, it's about what you want for yourself.

And then just to see people like be inspired by my work, man. Like that means a lot. Like, just to people come up to me like, yo, what's up, Iconic or what's up Dave? Man, that means the most. I always just try to stay humble and just, you know, thank God.

Authenticity is gonna take you everywhere you need to be in life. So just be authentic, be yourself, and just spread love, man, that's the biggest thing for real.

Vince: Yeah, that might've been the best motivation I ever heard. Thanks David.

Thank you to Joanne Casale, the Media Arts teacher at Ponitz CTC, for making this story happen. WYSO Youth Radio is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. WYSO Youth Radio is made possible by supporters like you, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation.

