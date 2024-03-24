PHOTOS: Centerville High School defeats Toledo Whitmer

Centerville High School defeated Toledo Whitmer High School in the Division 1 Ohio High School boys basketball state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena late Saturday night.

The Centerville boys basketball team will be playing for a D-1 state title for the third time in four years, today.

Vince Watts Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.

1 of 13 — IMG_6437.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 2 of 13 — IMG_6444.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 3 of 13 — IMG_6432.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 4 of 13 — IMG_6445.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 5 of 13 — IMG_6446.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 6 of 13 — IMG_6452.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 7 of 13 — IMG_6440.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 8 of 13 — IMG_6462.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 9 of 13 — IMG_6463.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 10 of 13 — IMG_6454.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 11 of 13 — IMG_6474.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 12 of 13 — IMG_6464.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts 13 of 13 — IMG_6436.jpeg Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School. Vince Watts

Vince Watts Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.

About the photographer: Vince Watts is a freelance photographer for WYSO and a senior at Ponitz High School in Dayton.

Watts also is a participant with Dayton Youth Radio, which showcases stories, perspectives and reporting from Southwest Ohio high school students participating in WYSO's radio training program.