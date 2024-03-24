© 2024 WYSO
PHOTOS: Centerville High School defeats Toledo Whitmer

WYSO
Published March 24, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
Centerville High School defeated Toledo Whitmer High School in the Division 1 Ohio High School boys basketball state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena late Saturday night.
Centerville High School defeated Toledo Whitmer High School in the Division 1 Ohio High School boys basketball state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena late Saturday night.

The Centerville boys basketball team will be playing for a D-1 state title for the third time in four years, today.

About the photographer: Vince Watts is a freelance photographer for WYSO and a senior at Ponitz High School in Dayton.

Watts also is a participant with Dayton Youth Radio, which showcases stories, perspectives and reporting from Southwest Ohio high school students participating in WYSO's radio training program.

