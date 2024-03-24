Broadcasting new voices
PHOTOS: Centerville High School defeats Toledo Whitmer
Centerville High School defeated Toledo Whitmer High School in the Division 1 Ohio High School boys basketball state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena late Saturday night.
The Centerville boys basketball team will be playing for a D-1 state title for the third time in four years, today.
1 of 13 — IMG_6437.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
2 of 13 — IMG_6444.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
3 of 13 — IMG_6432.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
4 of 13 — IMG_6445.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
5 of 13 — IMG_6446.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
6 of 13 — IMG_6452.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
7 of 13 — IMG_6440.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
8 of 13 — IMG_6462.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
9 of 13 — IMG_6463.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
10 of 13 — IMG_6454.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
11 of 13 — IMG_6474.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
12 of 13 — IMG_6464.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
13 of 13 — IMG_6436.jpeg
Centerville High School vs. Toledo Whitmer High School.
Vince Watts
About the photographer: Vince Watts is a freelance photographer for WYSO and a senior at Ponitz High School in Dayton.
Watts also is a participant with Dayton Youth Radio, which showcases stories, perspectives and reporting from Southwest Ohio high school students participating in WYSO's radio training program.