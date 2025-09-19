Trotwood golf course reopens after 2019 tornado damage

Graywolf Golf Club in Trotwood re-opened Friday after years of rebuilding from the devastating 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

The club, formerly known as Moss Creek, sat dormant at 1 Club Drive for months after the storm before restoration work began.

Owner and operator Ted Lambert marked its reopening Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours and remarks from community leaders.

“We wanted to bring the original layout back to life and enhance it so that it could be sustained and enjoyed for years to come,” said Lambert in a written statement. “This was a labor of love—for the community, for the game and for the future of Trotwood.”

In addition to restoring the course, a newly built 4,400-square-foot clubhouse was added to the center of the property.

According to the Dayton Business Journal, the city granted a 50% real property tax abatement for 15 years to help build the clubhouse.

It includes a full-service bar, indoor seating for up to 95 guests and a 150-person outdoor patio overlooking the 18th hole.

A boutique pro shop was also added to the clubhouse with branded apparel and golf equipment.

The club said it is now better prepared to serve as a venue for events and tournaments and offers enhanced experiences for everyday play.