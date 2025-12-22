Here's WYSO's top 3 education stories of 2025

From a powerful feature on a school bus driver, to changes in DEI policies, WYSO was there for the biggest local moments in education in 2025.

Here are our top three stories from the year.

1. A Clark County school bus crash left her afraid. So her father became the district's new driver.

Recent years have challenged one Springfield family in ways they never imagined.

In August 2023, the driver of a mini van clipped a Northwestern Schools school bus on Ohio 41. A sixth grader died and a dozen other students were injured.

Mark Sanders said his family has been deeply affected by the accident. In an effort to help his daughter heal from the trauma, this father left retirement to begin a new career as a bus driver with the district.

"I'm just doing what I can to help the district and get the kids to and from school safely."

2. Local universities with steep debt search for path forward

Many Ohio universities — Wittenberg, Central State, Antioch and more — are navigating what’s become a nationwide challenge: juggling financial troubles while continuing to educate students.

Despite their financial challenges, leadership at these schools promise their students are and will continue to receive a quality education.

3. Wright State alum reacts to school closing diversity division, cultural centers

Wright State University has closed its diversity division and five cultural centers.

Administrators said the closures and other changes are to comply with a new state law for higher education.

One alum told WYSO that he's worried that elimination of these spaces takes away spaces where students could openly express themselves.