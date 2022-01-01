Mojgan Samardar, Ph.D.

Mojgan started her full-time work after completing a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence. After a very successful 28 year career as a technical geek, she retired in 2017.

While working she attended community voices weekend classes in 2014 and graduated as a Community Voice producer for WYSO Public Radio in Yellow Springs, Ohio. After retirement, Mojgan’s turned to the arts and volunteering activities. She proposed creating community voices stories to highlight immigrants’ voices and contributions in the Miami valley. Her first season production of “The Bind that Ties” in 2020 won first prize in the Radio Documentary of the Associated Press. Season two of the series was broadcast in 2022.

Mojgan’s first glass art adventure was creating large glass mosaics and then she fell in love with glass fusion and watercolor painting. She especially loves glass, the way that light shines through and the way that it reflects light. She uses art to relax and let her inspirations flow.

Mojgan’s first public showing was in the Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) Art Exhibit in 2018. She won the 1st prize in 3-dimensional arts for her glass fusion and 2nd prize for her watercolor painting. Since then, she has participated and won prizes for her glass fusion, glass mosaic and watercolor paintings in many juried art shows in Tipp City, Piqua, Miamisburg Arts Gallery and Women TriArt Society exhibits. Her glass art is displayed in the Mills Park Hotel, Yellow Springs, Ohio, Miamisburg Arts Gallery, Middletown Art Center, Preble Arts in Eaton, Ohio, Rose City Boutique in Springfield, Ohio and the GlazzArt Studio in Dayton, Ohio.