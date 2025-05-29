© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Veterans' Voices
A veteran-to-veteran storytelling project designed to let Miami Valley veterans describe their own experiences, in their own words with a special focus on stories of re-entry into civilian life.

Veteran entrepreneurs to share struggles and successes in radio series

WYSO | By Will Davis,
Seth Gordon Ph.D.Mojgan Samardar, Ph.D.
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:07 AM EDT
Veterans Dave and Diamond Smith (no relation) in the WYSO studios recording their new season of Veterans' Voices
Seth Gordon
/
Contributed
Veterans Dave and Diamond Smith (no relation) in the WYSO studios recording their new season of Veterans' Voices

For some veterans, the hardest battle begins after the uniform comes off.

In the new season of WYSO's award-winning original series Veterans' Voices, Army veterans Dave Smith and Diamond Smith take listeners inside the realities of life after service for Veteran entrepreneurs in Ohio.

“It’s hard after being in the military for a long time,” Diamond said. “And then coming back and being like, oh my God—I’m regular again.”

Diamond joined the Army at 17 and served as a motor transport operator, one of the few roles at the time where women could be close to combat. Dave served in the Army as a presidential escort and aircraft electrician.

But like many veterans, neither expected the abruptness of their transition out of the military. Dave was med-boarded after a deployment to Afghanistan. Diamond’s separation wasn’t by choice either.

The veteran community I’ve met here is more my family than my family.
Diamond Smith

“That in-between is what I want people to hear,” Dave said. “So that if they [veterans] are struggling, they know there’s light at the end of the tunnel and that they just have to keep digging.”

Through interviews with Veteran entrepreneurs, Dave and Diamond will explore what it's like to start your own business while transitioning out of the military.

“I wanted to humanize veterans to civilians,” Dave said.

“And to themselves,” Diamond said.

New episodes of Veterans Voices air every Wednesday at 7:44 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. on 91.3 WYSO FM and streaming on WYSO.org.

Veterans' Voices is supported by Wright-Patt Credit Union and the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans' Voices is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Sign Up for WYSO's Daily Newsletter
Tags
Military & Aviation EntrepreneursSmall BusinessesSmall BusinessVeterans AffairsCommunity Voices
Will Davis
Will Davis is an accomplished teacher and audio storyteller with over a decade of experience in the podcasting industry.
See stories by Will Davis
Seth Gordon Ph.D.
Seth Gordon, Ph.D., is the director of the Veteran and Military Center at Wright State University and a Community Voices producer. Seth has worked with hundreds of student veterans through the VMC and works with other veteran support organizations in the region and nationally. He is a graduate of Antioch College and earned his doctorate in Educational Policy and Leadership from The Ohio State University in 2013. A native to Yellow Springs, Ohio, he has been active with WYSO Public Radio since 2007.
See stories by Seth Gordon Ph.D.
Mojgan Samardar, Ph.D.
Mojgan started her full-time work after completing a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence. After a very successful 28 year career as a technical geek, she retired in 2017. While working she attended community voices weekend classes in 2014 and graduated as a Community Voice producer for WYSO Public Radio in Yellow Springs, Ohio. After retirement, Mojgan’s turned to the arts and volunteering activities. She proposed creating community voices stories to highlight immigrants’ voices and contributions in the Miami valley. Her first season production of “The Bind that Ties” in 2020 won first prize in the Radio Documentary of the Associated Press. Season two of the series was broadcast in 2022.
See stories by Mojgan Samardar, Ph.D.
Related Content