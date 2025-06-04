© 2025 WYSO
A veteran-to-veteran storytelling project designed to let Miami Valley veterans describe their own experiences, in their own words with a special focus on stories of re-entry into civilian life.

Ohio veteran Jeremy Turner builds thriving business after Army service

WYSO | By Will Davis,
Seth Gordon Ph.D.Mojgan Samardar, Ph.D.
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT
Army veteran and Dayton entrepreneur Jeremy Turner stands atop a residential roof, showcasing his holiday lighting and pressure washing business in Ohio.
Jeremy Turner
/
Facebook
Army veteran and Dayton entrepreneur Jeremy Turner stands atop a residential roof, showcasing his holiday lighting and pressure washing business in Ohio.

When Jeremy Turner left the Army, he wasn’t sure where civilian life would take him. But within a few years, he was thriving as a successful small business owner in Dayton, Ohio.

In this new season of WYSO's award-winning original series Veterans' Voices, Army veterans Dave Smith and Diamond Smith take listeners inside the realities of life after service for veteran entrepreneurs in Ohio.

Turner now runs two companies: Apply Pressure Washing & Restoration and Sky, a newer venture focused on CapEx (capital expenditures) services.

“I knew in the entrepreneurial landscape, everything ultimately ends up on you,” Turner said. “That was alluring to me. But I never knew exactly what it was going to look like.”

Finding his mission after the military

For Turner, the drive to build something from the ground up came from his military background.

"Understanding how to market, how to lead a team, how to forecast—that all came from the discipline I had in the Army,” he said. “And since I didn’t have a family to support when I started, I was able to take risks.”

Founded in 2021, Apply Pressure Washing & Restoration offers roof washing, deck cleaning, house washing, concrete sealing, and even holiday light leasing. Turner said he takes pride in offering full-service packages—including materials, installation, maintenance, and takedown.

“I’ve built systems and processes for each part of the customer journey,” he said. “Now I’ve got manuals. I want to replicate this in another city, stress test the model, and eventually franchise it.”

Understanding how to market, how to lead a team, how to forecast—that all came from the discipline I had in the Army.
Jeremy Turner

Advice for Other Veterans

Turner’s advice to veterans considering business ownership is simple: network relentlessly, stay authentic, and never stop learning.

“There are books out there that can get you light-years ahead,” he said. “But networking? That’s where the real magic happens.”

Turner emphasized the importance of joining service-based networking groups where natural strengths shine through.

“It’s not about just shaking hands. It’s about building relationships—real ones,” he said.

He also stressed building a personal brand rooted in service: “Everyone you meet is like a treasure chest. Some have gold, some have jobs, some are just good friends. But you won’t know unless you connect.”

Veterans' Voices is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read. We strongly encourage you to listen to the audio by clicking on the blue "LISTEN" button near the top of this page, which includes emotion and emphasis not on the page.

Veterans' Voices is supported by Wright-Patt Credit Union and the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans' Voices is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

