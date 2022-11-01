The Bind That Ties: Zous and Josie Garcia

Meet Zous and Josie Garcia — husband and wife — who came to the US as students in 1967. They’ve both taught school in the Miami Valley and Zous was a principal for 18 years. They’ve also had their own small business and today, grateful for they help they had along the way, they have a foundation — to try and help others.

(Editor's Note: This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.)

Zous Garcia: My name is Zosimo Garcia and they called me Zous for short.

Josie Garcia: People here pronounce it, Josefina. But because we've been under the Spanish regime, so I guess the name is more Jose, then Fina, So Josefina, is that really the real pronunciation of my real name. But they just call me Josie.

Zous: I came from the Philippines in 1967. I came over to study here , my master's degree. I was a teacher already in the Philippines for one year.

Josie: I also came in 1967, but I was single then. I met him here in 1968. I came here to teach Home Economics and Science subjects at the Piqua Catholic High School in Piqua, Ohio. And then a year after. That's how I met him. Some somewhere in Troy, through some friends. When I first came, it was really, this is a culture shock because it's so different from from where we came from with regards to the students and the weather. Everything. I have to adjust to all of that. And another thing that I have to overcome is how I deal with these students, because the subject that was teaching was something that is a little bit difficult for the students because a lot of them, they don't really care so much for science subjects. A lot of them, they think that I am like one of them. I have to stay on my ground that they show that I am the one that's running the the classroom.

Zous: I started here as a student and finally I got a job at a grocery store which pays $1.90, during that time. I worked there during daytime and at night I go to school at Central State to finish my master's degree. Finally, I landed a job as a substitute teacher. But there are some people who mentioned to me that I cannot teach here in the United States. I came from the Philippines and I have a heavy accent. I was determined during that time that I will prove it to them, that I will be able to do it.

When I was interviewed by the assistant superintendent for a job and I was only 21 years old, he asked me, 'What are you going to do if you're a students don't understand what you said.' And I said, 'I will repeat it again. And they don't understand it. I am going to write it on the board and they cannot read it. I will make a gesture out of it.' And he just smiled and I finally landed a job as a teacher in Xenia, Ohio. After five years, I applied for a principal's job. However, the first time that I applied, they didn't even interview me. I was so disappointed. After a couple of years as a counselor, I started as a principal part time, and after that I became a principal for 18 years. We started our business in 1973 in Wilmington, Ohio. Cake and candy supplies. I even borrowed the money — $500 from credit union because I don't want to spend my money. So that's how we started in a small room. And I told her, don't get any money from the business. We will just roll it over.

Josie: We have like only three shelves. Going back to that, thinking now of what we have in the inventory, I don't know how we did it.

Zous: I retired '98 and I have already 30 years experience in education. There are lots of people that help and help our family, and I will never forget them. Our goal right now is to be able to help others.

Josie: We organized this foundation. And we call it Share Foundation. Share — It means support for humanitarian assistance, relief and education. This foundation means a lot to me. I mean, even if it is small one. I know that I'm helping others, especially this time with all this going on. We have to learn how to share. We have to learn how to get along. And I guess this would be a better way to live.