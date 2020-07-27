-
A story from the Global Impact STEM Academy in Springfield about the impact culture has on teenagers.
If your garden produces more fruits and vegetables than you can eat, a Dayton non-profit might be able to help. Access to Excess works to save produce from winding up in the dumpster.
This month professional basketball player and ESPN host Jay Williams launched a podcast with NPR. It’s called The Limits, and he’s already interviewed guests like Gabrielle Union and Charlamagne tha God. Back in 2002, the Chicago Bulls drafted Williams second overall in the NBA. But he suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident about a year after he signed with the team. That derailed his athletic career. But he rebounded. And that’s what he says his new podcast is all about. Williams spoke with WYSO’s Desmond Winton-Finklea, just after he got off First Take on ESPN.
We’ll be listening in on a conversation about race between two college students. One of them is black, and the other is white.
New research finds a strong association between a rare genetic mutation and early-onset heart failure and hospitalization among Black Americans. Patients of African descent carrying this genetic mutation developed heart failure four years earlier than those not carrying it.
Rediscovered Radio Encore: Why Wilberforce? The History Of The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural CenterRediscovered Radio Encore takes a look back to the fall of 1980 when WYSO News aired a story on the National Afro-American Museum project.
A Miami University professor studied Black male teachers for a year. His findings offer a look into a system built on the experiences of white children that leaves Black boys behind, and how to make the system better.
A community conversation about racial bias was held at the Springfield Museum of Art on Saturday. The conversation was inspired by the gallery's current exhibit: BLACK LIFE as subject MATTER II.
The first event this Saturday will be moderated by the curator of the museum's current exhibit BLACK LIFE as subject MATTER II.
In this episode of the WYSO Race Project, Emily Seibel, director of Yellow Springs Home Inc., and Dr. Kevin McGruder, professor of history at Antioch College talk about race and its effect on things like affordable housing and community land trusts.
A preview of the second annual For Dayton By Dayton festival.
Events will be happening in Yellow Springs, Cincinnati, Springboro, Troy, and multiple locations in Dayton.