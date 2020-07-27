This month professional basketball player and ESPN host Jay Williams launched a podcast with NPR. It’s called The Limits, and he’s already interviewed guests like Gabrielle Union and Charlamagne tha God. Back in 2002, the Chicago Bulls drafted Williams second overall in the NBA. But he suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident about a year after he signed with the team. That derailed his athletic career. But he rebounded. And that’s what he says his new podcast is all about. Williams spoke with WYSO’s Desmond Winton-Finklea, just after he got off First Take on ESPN.

Listen • 9:24