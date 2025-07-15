Major facility upgrades underway at Dayton-area defense firm headquarters

The Dayton-area defense firm, Hyphen Innovations, is preparing for a major facility upgrade with renovations at its new headquarters.

$500,000 has been invested in the facility in Moraine which will span 6,500 square-feet.

Renovations include an office space, laboratory, manufacturing testing equipment and a soundproof demonstration room. An adjacent conference room with a window for viewing and discussion will also be built at the facility.

“It will be fun to move into a space that was created with our operations in mind,” said Hyphen Innovation's CEO Onome Scott-Emuapkor in a press release. “The lab space is an open canvas for us to grow into for the foreseeable future.”

Hyphen Innovations was previously based on Radio Road in Dayton but vacated the facility in April. The defense contractor said it specializes in "concept-to-prototype manufacturing engines and parts for aerospace and defense customers."

“Our mission is to make high-performance parts by inventing new design and evaluation methods,” Scott-Emuapkor said. “A lot of the motivation is based on our background in turbine engine innovation.”

Its newly renovated facility on Kettering Boulevard previously housed the Daddy Katz vintage and antiques store. Wilcon Corporation is now working to outfit the location for the defense firm's needs.

Hyphen Innovations currently has 13 employees and is awaiting several pending contracts that would create a hiring need if awarded.

“One critical position is a software developer and another is an additive manufacturing materials expert and a 3D printed materials expert,” Scott-Emuapkor said.

He said one of the firm's current contracts, which will be ready for demonstration by the end of 2025, is a $1.8 million project for the Air Force. This project is in partnership with The Ohio State University, EOX and GE Aerospace.

“We’re also really excited about the work we’re going to start on hybrid electric turbine engines,” Scott-Emuapkor said. “We have several opportunities to secure funding for it.”