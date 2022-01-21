Basim Blunt

Basim BluntSenior Media Producer and Instructor, Dayton Youth Radio Project Coordinator and Host, Behind the Groove
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
We have the first story from a new group of students from Springfield. It is a conversation between two gun violence survivors.
This year's celebration is titled: "Do Something! From The Sidelines To The Frontlines."
We’ll be listening in on a conversation about race between two college students. One of them is black, and the other is white.
Dayton artist Ceeofdreams joins Radio Basim on Behind the Groove to talk about her upcoming single "Body Language," her musical inspirations and more.
As the year ends, WYSO’s Behind the Groove host Radio Basim celebrates some of the best R&B singers of 2021 in a feature he calls the "4 Soul Music Divas of the New School."
We have an interview that teenager John Gorski wanted to have with his father before he leaves home and gets ready for college.
Dayton Youth Radio shares a holiday rerun. It's from Hezikiah Reed, who was a senior at Ponitz Career Technology Center when this story originally aired in 2018. Hezikiah shows us why it's important to live your own life and run your own race.
Here's a story from a teenager who says that a big mistake, taught him an invaluable lesson in life.
This week on Dayton Youth Radio we have an inspirational story of triumph over challenges produced by Emily O'Connell, a member of the class of 2021 at Centerville High School.
When she was a junior at Stivers School for the Arts, Madrid Joy, gave her thoughts about the good and the bad things that happen when loved ones get together for a holiday.