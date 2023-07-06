© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Behind the Groove

Local MCs celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop live on WYSO

By Basim Blunt,
3J the DJPeter Day
Published July 6, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
Tyrone Williams
/
International College of Broadcasting

Radio Basim celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a live cypher on Behind the Groove. Dayton’s finest MCs and DJs were in attendance, including DJ Ike B, Jason “3J” Jordan, MC Justun Money Mula, MC Picket Fence, King Tun, Truth Garrett, Guy “Tronee Treat” Banks, Ladi Bounce, MC Bahiy Shabazz, Philly Phil, Brett Skywalker, MC Losiano, and King Issa Ali. While the MCs took turns testing their freestyle skills over Radio Basim’s beats, venerable members of Dayton’s hip hop community shared memories of building the city’s Hip Hop scene.

As the show began and guests settled in, Basim spoke with DJ Ike B and Jason “3J” Jordan, host of Tables of Content on WYSO, about the history of Hip Hop. This year marks the 50th anniversary of a 1973 Bronx party at which DJ Kool Herc introduced a new style of music, using two turntables to repeat the percussion breakdown of a record over and over. These repeated breakbeats became the backdrops for MCs to show off their rhyming abilities. However, as 3J argued, “Hip Hop is older than that. Way older.” Ike B and Basim reminisced about working in radio in the 1990s, when Hip Hop was finding a mainstream audience. Christopher Joseph spoke about hosting the first Hip Hop show on WYSO, which polarized listeners.

For the rest of the show, nearly a dozen MCs took turns freestyling over instrumentals in a classic freestyle cypher. A range of styles were represented, from the theatrical, often humorous delivery of Picket Fence, to the smooth, streetwise bars of King Tun and the lyrical rhymes of Tronee Threat. In addition, the band The Commandos performed live at the end of the show.

Tags
Behind the Groove MusicHip-HopStudio Sessions
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
See stories by Basim Blunt
3J the DJ
3J the DJ is a Dayton native and musician with a deep seated love and knowledge of Hip Hop
See stories by 3J the DJ
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day