Pride Rocks! returns to Dayton to raise awareness about suicide among LGBTQ+ people

Behind the Groove host Basim Blunt spoke with Adrian Miller, executive director of the National Conference for Community and Justice for Greater Dayton (NCCJ), about the upcoming Pride Rocks event hosted by the group. As Adrian explained, Pride Rocks is intended to raise awareness of increased suicide rates among LGBTQ+ people. Participants can join in painting rocks with suicide prevention messaging, while enjoying food from local food trucks and goods from vendors. Pride Rocks will also feature music from LGBTQ+ musicians, including Mariah J, who also joined the conversation. In the interview, Adrian and Mariah talk about what makes this event important now, including recent controversy in local school districts regarding protections for LGBTQ+ people. In addition, Mariah J gives a taste of the upcoming event by performing a song live on air.

Pride Rocks will take place on May 13, 2023 from 11:00am – 3:00am at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The event is free and open to the public. More information about the event and about NCCJ is available on the NCCJ website.