The Square Is Where returns to downtown Dayton this summer

The annual event (actually events) starts Tuesday, May 2 at Courthouse Square. Per the Downtown Dayton Partnership, “Office workers, downtown residents, and other downtown visitors are invited to take a break and bring their lunch to Courthouse Square to enjoy outdoor seating and free entertainment this summer.”

Lynn Robertson, a representative of the DDP (Downtown Dayton Partnership) spoke about The Square Is Where events and COVID’s immediate and aftereffects of it, “Not surprisingly, COVID did affect the event. In 2020 it did not happen. We did bring it back in 2021 and it’s been going since. However, the attendance numbers are down significantly since so many workers are working remotely. We are trying to find fun and unique ways to revamp The Square Is Where to bring workers back down to Courthouse Square to enjoy lunch and to reset.”

As far as the duration of the events, Robertson says, “The Square Is Where runs during the summer from May 2 – the end of September.”

What can event goers expect to see? “Weather permitting, it’s every Tuesday-Friday from 11:30am-1:00pm. We will have food trucks, live entertainment, giant games, cornhole, activities and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch from local restaurants and can sit on one of our many colorful bistro tables," says Robertson

More event info is below:

Daily activities begin Tuesday, May 2, with Trivia Tuesday from DAGA Trivia. Wednesday, May 3rd will be our 2023 KICK OFF DAY! We’ll have The Square Is Where lunch bag giveaways with Downtown Dollars, plus a Disney’s Frozen ticket giveaway, giant games & more. The band Flashback Unplugged will be performing. Cupzilla, Courtlands and Jars by Jas will be serving up food.



Tuesdays are Trivia Tuesdays with DAGA Trivia

Wednesdays are live Acoustic music

Thursdays are Tone It Thursdays and include free workouts from Space Three every other Thursday, plus some surprise activities/ways to stay active when Space Three isn’t there.

Fridays are Fun Fridays! Featuring DJing from LiftOff Entertainment, live music, free fun hands on activities – For example, on May 26th you can create your own personalized travel mug.

No programming will be scheduled during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. Entertainment returns on Friday, May 5, with a DJ from Liftoff Entertainment.

The Square Is Where runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays on Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street. Guests are encouraged to pick up lunch, order takeout from nearby downtown restaurants, or purchase food from on-site mobile food vendors.

Stay up to date with special events all summer long on The Square Is Where webpage and Facebook page. One may also subscribe to The Square Is Where newsletter to get a weekly programming schedule delivered via e-mail. Follow the Downtown Dayton Partnership social media channels (Downtown Dayton on Facebook, and @DowntownDayton on Instagram and Twitter) for daily updates and information.

Not sure where to grab lunch before heading to Courthouse Square? The Downtown Dayton Partnership site features a downtown lunch map with all of the locations open during lunch hours for meals, drinks, and treats. Or, take a spin on the Lunch-O-Matic to let luck choose your menu for you.