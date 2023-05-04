Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces its 2023 summer season
Levitt Pavilion Dayton's summer concert series will kick off on Thursday, June 1 with a performance from Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. The series, which runs until September 16, features a variety of musical genres from local, national and international artists. Additionally, 15 local artists will serve as opening acts as of the Projects Unlimited Gem Series.
All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.
2023 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Thursday, June 1 - Revered Peyton's Big Damn Band
Friday, June 2 - Garth. with Yvette Diva Williams
Saturday, June 3 - Lung with Freya's Felines
Thursday, June 8 - Etana with The Luv Locz Experiment
Friday, June 9 - Cachitas Now!
Saturday, June 10 - Son of Slave
Thursday, June 15 - John Doe Folk Trio with Harold Hensley
Friday, June 16 - Phillip-Michael Scales
Saturday, June 17 - Juneteenth Concert Ft. Grammy-Award Winning Rebirth Brass Band and pre-concert Juneteenth Community Commemoration and Opening Ceremonies 5-7PM
Thursday, June 22 - Scythian
Friday, June 23 - Levitt National Tour Presents: La Santa Cecilia Saturday, June 24 - MarMonroe and CeeofDreams
Thursday, June 29 - Salvadore Ross and Nightbeast
Friday, June 30 - Dave Alvin & the Guilty Ones with The Mulchmen
Saturday, July 1 - Ernie Johnson From Detroit
Thursday, July 6 - An Evening with Tab Benoit with Anthony Rosano & Conqueroos
Friday, July 7 - King and Associates
Saturday, July 8 - The Vindys
Thursday, July 13 - Dean Osborne with Stringus Khan
Friday, July 14 - Jordan Occasionally
Saturday, July 15 - Nomfusi with Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase
Thursday, July 20 - Dave Greer's Classic Jazz Stompers
Friday, July 21 - Angie K
Saturday, July 22 - Hannah Wicklund with The Price Brothers Band
Thursday, August 3 - Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with Crazy Joe and the Mad River Outlaws
Friday, August 4 - The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Saturday, August 5 - Eman Jones, Tino, and K. Carter with Trey Posey
Thursday, August 10 - Marcella Simien with Solistic
Friday, August 11 - Black Opry Revue
Saturday, August 12 - Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band
Thursday, August 17 - Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band
Friday, August 18 - North to Nashville with Ludlow Creek
Saturday, August 19 - Noah Wotherspoon and Eric Jerardi
Thursday, August 24 - Falu: Indie Hindi
Friday, August 25 - Danielle Nicole
Saturday, August 26 - Bohemian Funk with Visitor
Thursday, August 31 - David Hause and the Mermaid with Novena
Friday, September 1 - Erica Falls and Vintage Soul with Crabswithoutlegs
Saturday, September 2 McGuffey Lane
Thursday, September 7 - Tuba Skinny
Friday, September 8 - Village Lights
Saturday, September 9 - Dayton Funk Allstars
Thursday, September 14 - Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Friday, September 15 - Elsten Torres
Saturday, September 16 - The Sensational Barnes Brothers