Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces its 2023 summer season

Levitt Pavilion Dayton's summer concert series will kick off on Thursday, June 1 with a performance from Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. The series, which runs until September 16, features a variety of musical genres from local, national and international artists. Additionally, 15 local artists will serve as opening acts as of the Projects Unlimited Gem Series.

All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.

2023 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Thursday, June 1 - Revered Peyton's Big Damn Band

Friday, June 2 - Garth. with Yvette Diva Williams

Saturday, June 3 - Lung with Freya's Felines

Thursday, June 8 - Etana with The Luv Locz Experiment

Friday, June 9 - Cachitas Now!

Saturday, June 10 - Son of Slave

Thursday, June 15 - John Doe Folk Trio with Harold Hensley

Friday, June 16 - Phillip-Michael Scales

Saturday, June 17 - Juneteenth Concert Ft. Grammy-Award Winning Rebirth Brass Band and pre-concert Juneteenth Community Commemoration and Opening Ceremonies 5-7PM

Thursday, June 22 - Scythian

Friday, June 23 - Levitt National Tour Presents: La Santa Cecilia Saturday, June 24 - MarMonroe and CeeofDreams

Thursday, June 29 - Salvadore Ross and Nightbeast

Friday, June 30 - Dave Alvin & the Guilty Ones with The Mulchmen

Saturday, July 1 - Ernie Johnson From Detroit

Thursday, July 6 - An Evening with Tab Benoit with Anthony Rosano & Conqueroos

Friday, July 7 - King and Associates

Saturday, July 8 - The Vindys

Thursday, July 13 - Dean Osborne with Stringus Khan

Friday, July 14 - Jordan Occasionally

Saturday, July 15 - Nomfusi with Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase

Thursday, July 20 - Dave Greer's Classic Jazz Stompers

Friday, July 21 - Angie K

Saturday, July 22 - Hannah Wicklund with The Price Brothers Band

Thursday, August 3 - Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with Crazy Joe and the Mad River Outlaws

Friday, August 4 - The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Saturday, August 5 - Eman Jones, Tino, and K. Carter with Trey Posey

Thursday, August 10 - Marcella Simien with Solistic

Friday, August 11 - Black Opry Revue

Saturday, August 12 - Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band

Thursday, August 17 - Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band

Friday, August 18 - North to Nashville with Ludlow Creek

Saturday, August 19 - Noah Wotherspoon and Eric Jerardi

Thursday, August 24 - Falu: Indie Hindi

Friday, August 25 - Danielle Nicole

Saturday, August 26 - Bohemian Funk with Visitor

Thursday, August 31 - David Hause and the Mermaid with Novena

Friday, September 1 - Erica Falls and Vintage Soul with Crabswithoutlegs

Saturday, September 2 McGuffey Lane

Thursday, September 7 - Tuba Skinny

Friday, September 8 - Village Lights

Saturday, September 9 - Dayton Funk Allstars

Thursday, September 14 - Cherry Poppin' Daddies

Friday, September 15 - Elsten Torres

Saturday, September 16 - The Sensational Barnes Brothers