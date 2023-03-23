© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Courts & Crime

The Justice Department motion for continued pretrial detention of Jack Teixeira is photographed Thursday.
Jon Elswick
/
AP
NPR News
Prosecutors say suspected leaker of Pentagon documents had a weapons cache
Washington desk
Federal prosecutors urged that the defendant, Jack Teixeira, remain in jail pending trial. Teixeira, an Air National guardsman, is accused of illegally sharing Pentagon secrets on a gaming site.
Crime scene promo
iStockphoto.com
Local and Statewide News
Marcy’s Law gives Ohio crime survivors more rights
Kathryn Mobley
Thomas headshot.JPG
Senequa Gladden
Local and Statewide News
Montgomery County Sheriff need your help to find hit-and-run driver, 18-year-old girl in critical condition
Kathryn Mobley
More Courts & Crime News
Load More