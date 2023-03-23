Federal prosecutors urged that the defendant, Jack Teixeira, remain in jail pending trial. Teixeira, an Air National guardsman, is accused of illegally sharing Pentagon secrets on a gaming site.
More Courts & Crime News
The lawsuit alleges a pattern of constitutional rights violations by the city and police department through excessive violence.
Rob Landy, the attorney representing Dr. William Husel in a $20 million malicious prosecution lawsuit, said Husel is trying to get his name and his life back.
A group of local pastors and church members held a prayer vigil Tuesday night for Jayland Walker. The decision by a grand jury to not indict the eight Akron police officers involved in his death was released Monday.
The Black leadership group Tribal Trauma Triage is urging peace and healing after a grand jury issued no indictments for the eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.
A day after a special grand jury decided the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker should face no criminal charges, protesters walked down East Market Street and heard speeches calling for police reform in Akron.