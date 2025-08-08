© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

"Remote - the Five" by Eric Rickstad: FBI vs Psychic Serial Killers

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of Remote - the Five by Eric Rickstad featuring a large blue eye with a silhouette figure in the center
Contributed
Remote - the Five by New York Times bestselling author Eric Rickstad, the second book in his psychic thriller series about FBI agents hunting remote viewers.

The first book in Eric Rickstad's 'Remote' series was released just a few months ago, and now here is the second book being published in a flash. How does he do it? Well, the third book will definitely take a bit longer, but what an impressive start this has been for this series.

The FBI is trying to track down some killers, and this has been difficult because these criminals were part of a secret experiment that turned them into remote viewers — they have the ability to view people in other locations in real time. So they can visualize what their pursuers are doing, where they are, and spy on them. This makes catching up with them rather complicated. And our main FBI agent has some skeletons in his own closet. The first two books give readers some inklings about this agent's past, and they are not pretty.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook AuthorsFictionBooksFBI
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas