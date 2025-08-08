"Remote - the Five" by Eric Rickstad: FBI vs Psychic Serial Killers

The first book in Eric Rickstad's 'Remote' series was released just a few months ago, and now here is the second book being published in a flash. How does he do it? Well, the third book will definitely take a bit longer, but what an impressive start this has been for this series.

The FBI is trying to track down some killers, and this has been difficult because these criminals were part of a secret experiment that turned them into remote viewers — they have the ability to view people in other locations in real time. So they can visualize what their pursuers are doing, where they are, and spy on them. This makes catching up with them rather complicated. And our main FBI agent has some skeletons in his own closet. The first two books give readers some inklings about this agent's past, and they are not pretty.

