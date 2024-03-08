Dayton man sentenced to prison for mail theft

A Dayton man was sentenced this week to 32 months in prison for possessing stolen mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio says in October of 2022, a search of Jayon Everett Perrin’s Dayton apartment revealed a postal service key and a U.S. Postal Service logo jacket.

Authorities said they also found $6,000 in cash, more than 500 checks, and a handful of debit and credit cards.

Included in the stolen mail were federal tax returns, payment slips for medical and dental bills, and a loan-forgiveness application.

They say Perrin also had equipment that could clone debit and credit cards, and alter stolen checks.