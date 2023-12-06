Springfield man sentenced to prison for hate crimes targeting Haitians

A Springfield man is going to prison for 20 years for hate crimes.

Izaye Eubanks pleaded guilty in August to committing federal and local hate crimes against Haitians.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio says Eubanks targeted Haitian people on at least eight occasions earlier this year.

Law enforcement officials say Eubanks would travel throughout Springfield looking for individuals he believed were from Haiti and would then attack the individuals, usually by punching them and knocking them to the ground before robbing them of their money, cell phones, a vehicle, and other personal belongings.

On one occasion, Eubanks directed juveniles to help him complete four separate attacks on five victims.

Eubanks will serve his federal sentence concurrently to the one imposed in Clark County Court of Common Pleas. Eubanks pleaded guilty to five counts of 2nd degree felonious robbery in his local case. He will serve four years in prison for each robbery count concurrently to federal imprisonment.

