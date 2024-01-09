Pickup truck drives on top of police cruiser on US 35; officers and driver exchange gunfire

A Trotwood police officer and a man were treated at Miami Valley Hospital after a chase and shoot out on US 35 on Monday.

The incident began at the Voyager Village mobile home park about 11 a.m. A woman walking there was hit by a truck. Trotwood officers were giving her first aid when they say the suspect drove by and pointed a gun at them.

Trotwood officers followed and attempted to stop the truck. The truck drove into oncoming traffic on US 35 and began shooting at the cruisers.

At the Liscum Drive intersection in Drexel, the truck smashed into two cruisers – one from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office and one from Trotwood police.

A video posted from a passerby on Facebook shows the truck driving on top of the cruisers. Dozens of gun shots can then be heard on the video.

The suspect and the Trotwood officer from the smashed cruiser were taken to the hospital. US 35 was closed for several hours after the incident

Police haven’t named the officer or suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

