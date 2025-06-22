'King of Ashes' by S.A. Cosby: Family, crime & crematory secrets

S.A. Cosby is on a roll. With each successive novel, his readership surges and his name recognition grows. His latest, "King of Ashes," is a haunting saga about a family in Virginia dealing with a lethal gang of killers fighting for dominance in their town.

The author has experience working in the funeral industry and has drawn on that knowledge for his backstory. The family in this novel owns a crematory and is put in a complicated bind when criminals begin to demand use of their facility to dispose of inconvenient corpses that keep turning up in this violent place.

I'll leave it to readers to discover the dark beauty of this one — another classic thriller from S.A. Cosby.

