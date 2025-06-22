© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'King of Ashes' by S.A. Cosby: Family, crime & crematory secrets

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 22, 2025 at 11:56 PM EDT
"King of Ashes" by S.A. Cosby - A haunting family crime drama set in the world of a crematory business, where three siblings must navigate loyalty, trauma, and dangerous choices to survive.

S.A. Cosby is on a roll. With each successive novel, his readership surges and his name recognition grows. His latest, "King of Ashes," is a haunting saga about a family in Virginia dealing with a lethal gang of killers fighting for dominance in their town.

The author has experience working in the funeral industry and has drawn on that knowledge for his backstory. The family in this novel owns a crematory and is put in a complicated bind when criminals begin to demand use of their facility to dispose of inconvenient corpses that keep turning up in this violent place.

I'll leave it to readers to discover the dark beauty of this one — another classic thriller from S.A. Cosby.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
