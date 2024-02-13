Oakwood High School hosts its first naturalization ceremony

Nearly 40 people received their U.S. citizenship last month during a ceremony at Oakwood High School.

Nearly 230 Oakwood high school students attended the naturalization ceremony — the first of its kind at the school — to welcome the new citizens through a naturalization ceremony.

Federal judges granted American citizenship to individuals from the Philippines, Congo, the Dominican Republic and more.

Mary Donovan is a judge for Ohio’s Second District Court of Appeals. She said welcoming new voting citizens is important for the community. She has seen first-hand the impact of these ceremonies.

“All of you, I know, will contribute greatly to this community," she said. "Vote, every year is an important year — local, state and national elections. Vote.”

Oakwood High School Principal Paul Waller said it was an important learning experience for students.

“I hope you can see and feel through the eyes and hearts of these 37 guests that we have here with us today, and their family and friends," he said to the students during the ceremony. "We must continue to cherish our freedom and take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead for all of us.”

The school’s A Cappella group and band performed for the 37 new citizens, welcoming them and their friends and families to the community.