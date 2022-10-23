WYSO Weekend: October 23, 2022
- Lots of people dress up as characters from Star Wars for Halloween, but some folks wear out of this world costumes year round. And they do it for good causes. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with Star Wars fanatics as they raised money for charities in the Miami Valley. *The 501st will be at the Air Force Museum’s “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and other activities on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to come to the museum in costume.
- Ghouls and gals are making the annual pilgrimage to Foy's Variety Store. The ninety three year old family run business is the oldest store in Fairborn, and it’s become such a popular Halloween destination that, over the years, the Foy’s have added two costume shops, a haunted house supply store, and a haunted museum to this city block. Renee Wilde visited this destination near Dayton for Culture Couch.
- Neenah Ellis joins us in studio for an update on the stories coming out of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, and we'll hear this week's The Bind that Ties from Community Voices Producer Mojgan Samardar.
- This week the students of Dayton Youth Radio converged on the WYSO studios to write, record, and produce their upcoming stories. We asked them how they felt about the program and DYR Program Manager, Basim Blunt, who joins us in studio to hear their answers.
- Our program closes with Bill Felker and Poor Will's Almanack.