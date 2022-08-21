WYSO Weekend: August 21, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- A few weeks ago, Carillon Historical Park hosted the 45th Annual Band Organ Rally. The group Musical Box Society International was there to play their instruments that have a rich history. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
- A federal law from 1990 requires public institutions like museums and universities to return Native American artifacts... hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio's historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country. Alex Wesaw is director of the American Indian Relations division for Ohio History Connection, and a member of the Pokagon band of Potawatomi. He spoke with WVXU's Tana Weingartner about the slow process of repatriating nearly 118-thousand people and objects.
- WYSO's Basim Blunt joins us in the studio to talk about Dayton Youth Radio and its expansion beyond school boundaries.
- A Dayton-area landlord faces federal fraud charges following an investigation into how rental aid from the 2020 CARES ACT was spent. The money was supposed to provide relief for renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Josh Sweigart with the Dayton Daily News is the investigative reporter that began looking into possible misappropriated funds. He tells WYSO about the reporting that began a year ago.
- The producers of Bird Note paid us a visit a few months ago when they got wind of our effort to support chimney swifts that are regular visitors to a Yellow Springs landmark.
- Our program wraps with Bill Felker's Poor Will’s Almanack.