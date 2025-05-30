A pope, pop-culture, and a swimming challenge...

Our stories this week include:

Pope Leo XIV And Pop-Culture: Pope Leo XIV has been head of the Catholic Church for almost a month, and while some of the surprise that an American Cardinal was chosen may have worn off, many are still wondering about its implications. One of them is Anthony Smith - University of Dayton Associate Professor of Religious Studies and author of The Look of Catholics: Portrayals in Popular Culture. He spoke to us about the new Pope’s place in pop-culture.

Meet Marathon Swimmer Amy Wamsley: A Yellow Springs resident who enjoys breaking stereotypes is about to break another one– by swimming the English Channel. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley introduces us to Amy Wamsley. If successful, she’ll be the second woman who claims Ohio as her home state to accomplish the iconic challenge.

Lebanon Awarded A Nutrition Award: The national non-profit School Nutrition Association, or SNA, has named Lebanon City Schools’ Nutrition Director, Megan Grippa, the Midwest region’s Director of the Year. SNA represents 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. This award recognizes nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students. WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with Grippa to discuss the work she is doing with Lebanon City Schools to achieve this honor…

WYSO Youth Radio: As the school year comes to a close, we bring you a new episodes of WYSO Youth Radio. WYSO intern Lee Wade introduces the series.

A New Season of Veterans Voices: Veterans’ Voices returns today with a new season. This time, Army veterans Dave and Diamond Smith sit down with fellow vets who’ve become entrepreneurs, sharing the ups and downs of building a new life after the military. They completed WYSO’s Community Voices training and produced this season with editing support from fellow Community Voices graduate and producer Mojgan Samardar.

